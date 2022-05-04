Recap: Wolfspeed Q3 Earnings

Wolfspeed WOLF reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wolfspeed beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $50.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wolfspeed's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.23 -0.24 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.21 -0.23 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 169.30M 149.17M 145.17M 130.21M Revenue Actual 173.10M 156.60M 145.80M 137.30M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Wolfspeed management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.13 and $-0.07 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Wolfspeed visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.