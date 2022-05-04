Recap: Tandem Diabetes Care Q1 Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Tandem Diabetes Care missed estimated earnings by 228.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $34.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tandem Diabetes Care's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.06
|-0.08
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.09
|0.06
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|199.12M
|171.41M
|143.63M
|121.96M
|Revenue Actual
|210.00M
|179.63M
|172.14M
|141.04M
