QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Paramount Resources Shares Are Surging Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2022 3:47 PM | 1 min read
  • Paramount Resources Ltd POU PRMRF first-quarter sales volumes averaged 82,137 Boe/d (45% liquids), in-line with expectations.
  • The company‘s cash from operating activities was C$175 million (C$1.25 per basic share) in the quarter.
  • Adjusted funds flow was C$238 million (C$1.70 per basic share), and Free cash flow was C$103 million (C$0.74 per basic share.
  • In late April, Paramount acquired Duvernay lands and production directly offsetting its existing 61,000 net acre position in the Willesden Green area of Alberta for ~C$40 million in cash before adjustments. The acquisition is accretive on all key metrics.
  • Dividend: The board approved a 25% increase in the company's regular monthly dividend from C$0.08 to C$0.10 per common share, payable on May 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2022.
  • FY22 Outlook: Paramount Resources' revised planned 2022 capital expenditures upwards by C$20 million to C$520 million - C$560 million.
  • Paramount reaffirmed its 2022 annual average sales volume guidance of 91,000 Boe/d - 95,000 Boe/d (46% liquids).
  • It increased its free cash flow forecast from ~C$590 million to ~C$710 million to reflect higher commodity price assumptions and its updated capital expenditure plan.
  • Price Action: POU shares are trading higher by 11.53% at C$35.68 on TSX, and PRMRF is higher by 11.03% at $27.88 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadawhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas