|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Paramount Resources (OTCPK: PRMRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Paramount Resources.
The latest price target for Paramount Resources (OTCPK: PRMRF) was reported by Barclays on July 7, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PRMRF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Paramount Resources (OTCPK: PRMRF) is $20.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:23:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Paramount Resources.
Paramount Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Paramount Resources.
Paramount Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.