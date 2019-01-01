QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
19.81 - 20.67
Vol / Avg.
9.4K/22K
Div / Yield
0.57/2.71%
52 Wk
7.53 - 22.12
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
1.82
Open
20.67
P/E
8.07
EPS
2.2
Shares
140.7M
Outstanding
Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount's products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada. Depending on the product, contracts can have daily, monthly, or long-term agreements. Assets for exploration and production are acquired by way of royalties that are paid to provincial governments and freehold landowners.

Analyst Ratings

Paramount Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paramount Resources (PRMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paramount Resources (OTCPK: PRMRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paramount Resources's (PRMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paramount Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Paramount Resources (PRMRF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Paramount Resources (OTCPK: PRMRF) was reported by Barclays on July 7, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PRMRF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Paramount Resources (PRMRF)?

A

The stock price for Paramount Resources (OTCPK: PRMRF) is $20.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:23:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paramount Resources (PRMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paramount Resources.

Q

When is Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF) reporting earnings?

A

Paramount Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paramount Resources (PRMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paramount Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Paramount Resources (PRMRF) operate in?

A

Paramount Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.