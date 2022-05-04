QQQ
Brinker Shares Plummet On Q3 Earnings Miss, FY22 EPS Outlook Cut

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 1:45 PM | 1 min read
  • Brinker International Inc EAT reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18% year-on-year, to $980.4 million, missing the consensus of $982.25 million. Company sales rose 18% to $960.6 million.
  • Comparable restaurant sales rose 13.5% for Brinker, 10.3% for Chili's and 50.5% for Maggiano's.
  • Operating margin compressed 130 basis points to 5%, and operating income for the quarter fell 5.4% to $49.4 million.
  • Restaurant operating margin for the quarter was 12.2% versus 13.9% last year.
  • The company held $12.9 million in cash and equivalents as of March 30, 2022.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $211.6 million with a free cash flow of $102.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $97.7 million rose 4% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.92 missed the analyst consensus of $1.03.
  • Outlook: Brinker expects FY22 revenue to stay in its previous guidance of $3.75 billion - $3.85 billion.
  • It sees FY22 Adjusted EPS of $3.05 - $3.30 (prior view $3.50 - $3.80), against the consensus of $3.47.
  • Price Action: EAT traded lower by 17% at $32.75 on the last check Wednesday.

