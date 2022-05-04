Brinker Shares Plummet On Q3 Earnings Miss, FY22 EPS Outlook Cut

by

Brinker International Inc EAT reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18% year-on-year, to $980.4 million, missing the consensus of $982.25 million. Company sales rose 18% to $960.6 million.

Operating margin compressed 130 basis points to 5%, and operating income for the quarter fell 5.4% to $49.4 million.

Restaurant operating margin for the quarter was 12.2% versus 13.9% last year.

The company held $12.9 million in cash and equivalents as of March 30, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $211.6 million with a free cash flow of $102.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $97.7 million rose 4% Y/Y.

Adjusted EPS of $0.92 missed the analyst consensus of $1.03.

Outlook: Brinker expects FY22 revenue to stay in its previous guidance of $3.75 billion - $3.85 billion.

Price Action: EAT traded lower by 17% at $32.75 on the last check Wednesday.

