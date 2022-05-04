Here's How Criteo Fared In Q1

by

reported first-quarter FY22 contribution ex-TAC growth of 2% Y/Y to $216.9 million, missing the consensus of $218.4 million. Contribution ex-TAC from Marketing Solutions rose 2% in CC to $186.1 million, and Retail Media grew 48% Y/Y to $30.8 million.

Revenue decreased by 6% Y/Y, or 1% at constant currency, to $510.6 million.

Marketing Solutions revenue increased 1% at CC to $463.9 million, and Retail Media revenue decreased 18% at CC to $46.7 million.

Criteo's activated media spend rose 12% Y/Y to $645 million in CC.

Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 700 bps to 29% due to growth investments, including a higher headcount. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beat the consensus of $0.45.

Criteo generated $75 million in operating cash flow and held $621 million in cash and equivalents.

"We are off to a solid start in 2022 and continue to move full steam ahead to scale our Commerce Media Platform and Retail Media capabilities. With our unique access to over $1 trillion of e-commerce sales, 16 years of commerce-focused AI expertise, reaching 725 million daily active users, we're enabling our clients to capitalize on the next big evolution in advertising," CEO Megan Clarken said.

Criteo sees Q2 contribution ex-TAC of $220 million - $224 million, below the consensus of $234.2 million. Criteo sees FY22 contribution ex-TAC of $994.5 million - $1,013 million versus the consensus of $1,010 billion.

Price Action: CRTO shares traded higher by 8.46% at $26.93 on the last check Wednesday.

