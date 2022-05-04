QQQ
Here's How Criteo Fared In Q1

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2022 2:49 PM | 1 min read
  • Criteo S.A. CRTO reported first-quarter FY22 contribution ex-TAC growth of 2% Y/Y to $216.9 million, missing the consensus of $218.4 million.
  • Contribution ex-TAC from Marketing Solutions rose 2% in CC to $186.1 million, and Retail Media grew 48% Y/Y to $30.8 million.
  • Revenue decreased by 6% Y/Y, or 1% at constant currency, to $510.6 million.
  • Marketing Solutions revenue increased 1% at CC to $463.9 million, and Retail Media revenue decreased 18% at CC to $46.7 million.
  • Criteo's activated media spend rose 12% Y/Y to $645 million in CC.
  • Margin: Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 700 bps to 29% due to growth investments, including a higher headcount.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beat the consensus of $0.45.
  • Criteo generated $75 million in operating cash flow and held $621 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "We are off to a solid start in 2022 and continue to move full steam ahead to scale our Commerce Media Platform and Retail Media capabilities. With our unique access to over $1 trillion of e-commerce sales, 16 years of commerce-focused AI expertise, reaching 725 million daily active users, we're enabling our clients to capitalize on the next big evolution in advertising," CEO Megan Clarken said.
  • Outlook: Criteo sees Q2 contribution ex-TAC of $220 million - $224 million, below the consensus of $234.2 million.
  • Criteo sees FY22 contribution ex-TAC of $994.5 million - $1,013 million versus the consensus of $1,010 billion.
  • Price Action: CRTO shares traded higher by 8.46% at $26.93 on the last check Wednesday.

