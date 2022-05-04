Brookfield Infrastructure Clocks 27% Top-Line Growth In Q1; Plans Stock Split

by

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P BIP BIP reported a first-quarter FFO per unit of $0.96, an improvement from $0.93 a year ago.

FFO for the quarter totaled $493 million, increasing 14% from the prior year.

FFO by segments: Utilities $167 million (+8% Y/Y), Transport $185 million (+14% Y/Y), Midstream $196 million (+34.3% Y/Y) and Data $58 million.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' revenue for the quarter was $3.41 billion, an increase of 27.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.92 billion.

Cash from operating activities totaled $735 million, compared to $726 million a year ago.

Dividend : BIP declared a quarterly distribution of $0.54 per unit, payable on June 30, 2022, to unitholders of record on May 31, 2022. The distribution will be payable on the pre-split BIP units.

Price Action: BIP.UN shares are trading lower by 0.21% at C$77.85 on TSX, and BIP is lower by 0.025% at $60.79 on the last check Wednesday.

