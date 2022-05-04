QQQ
Brookfield Infrastructure Clocks 27% Top-Line Growth In Q1; Plans Stock Split

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2022 12:08 PM | 1 min read
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P BIP BIP reported a first-quarter FFO per unit of $0.96, an improvement from $0.93 a year ago.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure reported a net income of $70 million for the quarter, compared to $190 million in the prior year.
  • FFO for the quarter totaled $493 million, increasing 14% from the prior year.
  • FFO by segments: Utilities $167 million (+8% Y/Y), Transport $185 million (+14% Y/Y), Midstream $196 million (+34.3% Y/Y) and Data $58 million.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' revenue for the quarter was $3.41 billion, an increase of 27.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.92 billion.
  • Cash from operating activities totaled $735 million, compared to $726 million a year ago.
  • Dividend: BIP declared a quarterly distribution of $0.54 per unit, payable on June 30, 2022, to unitholders of record on May 31, 2022. The distribution will be payable on the pre-split BIP units.
  • BIP has approved a three-for-two unit split of the BIP units payable on June 10, 2022, to unitholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2022.
  • Price Action: BIP.UN shares are trading lower by 0.21% at C$77.85 on TSX, and BIP is lower by 0.025% at $60.79 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

