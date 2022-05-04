TransMedics Stock Skyrockets On Increased 2022 Guidance

by

TransMedics Group Inc TMDX shares got a massive boost after better than expected Q1 earnings and 2022 guidance.

The company posted an EPS loss of $(0.38) in line with expectations and higher than $(0.29) a year ago despite more than doubling its sales from Q1 FY21.

Net revenue of $15.9 million increased 125% Y/Y, beating the consensus of 9.65 million.

"We are proud of our strong first-quarter revenue performance and are now laser-focused on continuing to drive commercial growth across each of our three OCS technology platforms," said TransMedics President and CEO Waleed Hassanein.

The company held cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $72 million.

Guidance: TransMedics expects FY22 sales of $59 million - $65 million (consensus of $52.8 million), representing a Y/Y growth of 95% to 115%. That reflects a massive improvement upon the previously projected guidance of $49 million to $55 million.

Recently, the FDA granted premarket approval to TransMedics' OCS Heart System for use with organs from donors after circulatory death.

Price Action: TMDX shares are up 27.90% at $28.04 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

