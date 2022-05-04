QQQ
TransMedics Stock Skyrockets On Increased 2022 Guidance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2022 11:17 AM | 1 min read
  • TransMedics Group Inc TMDX shares got a massive boost after better than expected Q1 earnings and 2022 guidance.
  • The company posted an EPS loss of $(0.38) in line with expectations and higher than $(0.29) a year ago despite more than doubling its sales from Q1 FY21.
  • Net revenue of $15.9 million increased 125% Y/Y, beating the consensus of 9.65 million.
  • "We are proud of our strong first-quarter revenue performance and are now laser-focused on continuing to drive commercial growth across each of our three OCS technology platforms," said TransMedics President and CEO Waleed Hassanein.
  • The company held cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $72 million.
  • Guidance: TransMedics expects FY22 sales of $59 million - $65 million (consensus of $52.8 million), representing a Y/Y growth of 95% to 115%. That reflects a massive improvement upon the previously projected guidance of $49 million to $55 million.
  • Recently, the FDA granted premarket approval to TransMedics' OCS Heart System for use with organs from donors after circulatory death. 
  • Price Action: TMDX shares are up 27.90% at $28.04 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral