Read How Cedar Fair Fared In Q1

Cedar Fair L.P. FUN reported first-quarter FY22 revenues of $98.8 million, beating the consensus of $76.93 million.

During 1Q22, the parks had 130 operating days compared to zero in 1Q21 as the pandemic impacted operations.

In-park per capita spending was $58.86 versus $46.13 in 1Q19. Out-of-park revenues for the quarter totaled $16 million versus $10 million last year.

Attendance for 1Q22 totaled 1.5 million guests versus 1.2 million guests in 1Q19.

The operating loss for the quarter was $(84) million compared to a loss of $(92) million last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $(68) million.

The company held $50 million in cash and equivalents as of March 27, 2022.

Loss per unit of $(1.56) beat the analyst consensus of $(1.92).

Cedar Fair expects all parks within its portfolio to be opened by the end of May.

Cedar Fair CEO Richard A. Zimmerman stated, "We expect compelling revenue growth in 2022 as we build on our previously announced initiatives to drive strong attendance and in-park purchases, price into demand, and create a more flexible, resilient Cedar Fair."

Price Action: FUN shares are trading higher by 1.39% at $53.52 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

