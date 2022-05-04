Sinclair Broadcast Clocks 15% Revenue Decline In Q1; Hopes On Political Advertising Cycle

by

reported a first-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 14.8% year-on-year to $1.29 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Total advertising revenues of $371 million were inline Y/Y. Distribution revenues of $873 million declined 21.3% Y/Y.

Adjusted operating income increased 70% Y/Y to $114 million.

EPS was $35.39 versus loss $(0.16) last year. The company noted the impact of adjustments in the quarter was $35.02.

Sinclair held $521 million in cash and equivalents.

CEO Chris Ripley said, "Political advertising is off to a strong start, exceeding our expectations for the first quarter and helping drive our Broadcast and Other first-quarter media revenue to the upper end of its guidance range."

Sinclair expects Q2 revenue of $828 million - $847 million. Price Action: SBGI shares traded higher by 3.34% at $24.14 on the last check Wednesday.

