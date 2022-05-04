QQQ
Sinclair Broadcast Clocks 15% Revenue Decline In Q1; Hopes On Political Advertising Cycle

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2022 10:50 AM | 1 min read
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc SBGI reported a first-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 14.8% year-on-year to $1.29 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion.
  • Total advertising revenues of $371 million were inline Y/Y. Distribution revenues of $873 million declined 21.3% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted operating income increased 70% Y/Y to $114 million.
  • EPS was $35.39 versus loss $(0.16) last year. The company noted the impact of adjustments in the quarter was $35.02.
  • Sinclair held $521 million in cash and equivalents.
  • CEO Chris Ripley said, "Political advertising is off to a strong start, exceeding our expectations for the first quarter and helping drive our Broadcast and Other first-quarter media revenue to the upper end of its guidance range."
  • Outlook: Sinclair expects Q2 revenue of $828 million - $847 million.
  • Price Action: SBGI shares traded higher by 3.34% at $24.14 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapTech