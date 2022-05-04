Carlyle Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Carlyle Group CG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Carlyle Group missed estimated earnings by 27.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $1.02.
Revenue was up $167.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.8 which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Carlyle Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|1.21
|1.02
|0.58
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|2.01
|1.54
|0.88
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|1.09B
|1.15B
|987.30M
|659.34M
|609.52M
|Revenue Actual
|779.50M
|1.90B
|1.52B
|919.00M
|612.50M
To track all earnings releases for Carlyle Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews