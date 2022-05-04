Recap: Fresenius Medical Care Q1 Earnings

Fresenius Medical Care FMS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fresenius Medical Care missed estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $28.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fresenius Medical Care's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.52
|0.55
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.55
|0.45
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|5.22B
|5.31B
|5.36B
|5.40B
|Revenue Actual
|5.32B
|5.24B
|5.20B
|5.08B
To track all earnings releases for Fresenius Medical Care visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.