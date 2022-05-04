Recap: International Seaways Q1 Earnings

International Seaways INSW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

International Seaways beat estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $54.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at International Seaways's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.77 -0.48 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.57 -0.63 -0.51 -0.48 Revenue Estimate 102.60M 77.97M 47.44M 48.84M Revenue Actual 94.67M 84.82M 46.30M 46.76M

To track all earnings releases for International Seaways visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.