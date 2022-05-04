Recap: International Seaways Q1 Earnings

International Seaways INSW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
International Seaways beat estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.31.
Revenue was up $54.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at International Seaways's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.77
|-0.48
|-0.55
|EPS Actual
|-0.57
|-0.63
|-0.51
|-0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|102.60M
|77.97M
|47.44M
|48.84M
|Revenue Actual
|94.67M
|84.82M
|46.30M
|46.76M
