Tecnoglass: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tecnoglass TGLS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Tecnoglass beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $23.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tecnoglass's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.35
|0.31
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.45
|0.41
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|129.36M
|117.51M
|106.22M
|98.39M
|Revenue Actual
|131.82M
|130.41M
|121.71M
|110.88M
