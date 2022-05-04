Recap: Harvard Bioscience Q1 Earnings

Harvard Bioscience HBIO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Harvard Bioscience missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $1.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Harvard Bioscience's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|32.96M
|27.91M
|27.67M
|25.73M
|Revenue Actual
|33.05M
|29.66M
|29.20M
|26.99M
To track all earnings releases for Harvard Bioscience visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.