Recap: Harvard Bioscience Q1 Earnings

Earnings

Harvard Bioscience missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $1.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harvard Bioscience's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.06 0.06 0.03 EPS Actual 0.08 0.06 0.06 0.05 Revenue Estimate 32.96M 27.91M 27.67M 25.73M Revenue Actual 33.05M 29.66M 29.20M 26.99M

