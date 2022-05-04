Pacira BioSciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pacira BioSciences PCRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pacira BioSciences missed estimated earnings by 22.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.83.
Revenue was up $38.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pacira BioSciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|0.65
|0.69
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.72
|0.77
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|155.74M
|130.38M
|128.01M
|119.28M
|Revenue Actual
|159.19M
|127.72M
|135.59M
|119.03M
To track all earnings releases for Pacira BioSciences visit their earnings calendar here.
