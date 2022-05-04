Recap: Lumentum Holdings Q3 Earnings

Lumentum Holdings LITE reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lumentum Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.12.
Revenue was down $24.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lumentum Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.58
|1.55
|1.05
|1.4
|EPS Actual
|1.60
|1.79
|1.15
|1.4
|Revenue Estimate
|445.49M
|440.80M
|382.22M
|433.49M
|Revenue Actual
|446.70M
|448.40M
|392.10M
|419.50M
To track all earnings releases for Lumentum Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.