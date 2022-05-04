Wingstop: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wingstop WING reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Wingstop missed estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was up $5.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wingstop's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.35
|0.33
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.29
|0.38
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|73.53M
|74.50M
|73.13M
|68.88M
|Revenue Actual
|72.03M
|65.78M
|74.00M
|70.69M
