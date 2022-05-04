Wingstop: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wingstop WING reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wingstop missed estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $5.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wingstop's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.35 0.33 0.31 EPS Actual 0.24 0.29 0.38 0.44 Revenue Estimate 73.53M 74.50M 73.13M 68.88M Revenue Actual 72.03M 65.78M 74.00M 70.69M

To track all earnings releases for Wingstop visit their earnings calendar here.

