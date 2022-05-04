Marriott Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

=
Marriott Intl MAR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marriott Intl beat estimated earnings by 38.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $0.9.
Revenue was up $1.88 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 1.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marriott Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|0.98
|0.45
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|1.30
|0.99
|0.79
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|3.98B
|3.81B
|3.16B
|2.36B
|Revenue Actual
|4.45B
|3.95B
|3.15B
|2.32B
To track all earnings releases for Marriott Intl visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews