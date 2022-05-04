Recap: Seres Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Seres Therapeutics MCRB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Seres Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 17.31%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.52.
Revenue was down $4.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Seres Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.44
|-0.46
|-0.37
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.55
|0.72
|-0.53
|-0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|12.25M
|7.32M
|5.34M
|6.45M
|Revenue Actual
|7.22M
|126.72M
|5.26M
|5.72M
