Recap: Johnson Controls Intl Q2 Earnings

Johnson Controls Intl JCI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Johnson Controls Intl beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was up $504.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Johnson Controls Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.87
|0.83
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.88
|0.83
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|5.12B
|6.38B
|6.24B
|5.60B
|Revenue Actual
|5.86B
|6.39B
|6.34B
|5.59B
