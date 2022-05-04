Editas Medicine: Q1 Earnings Insights

Editas Medicine EDIT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Editas Medicine beat estimated earnings by 6.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.79.

Revenue was up $272.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 6.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Editas Medicine's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.72 -0.82 -0.83 -0.75 EPS Actual -0.61 -0.57 -0.81 -0.86 Revenue Estimate 4.29M 4.78M 6.17M 5.14M Revenue Actual 12.47M 6.20M 379.00K 6.50M

To track all earnings releases for Editas Medicine visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.