Editas Medicine: Q1 Earnings Insights

Editas Medicine EDIT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Editas Medicine beat estimated earnings by 6.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.79.
Revenue was up $272.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 6.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Editas Medicine's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.72
|-0.82
|-0.83
|-0.75
|EPS Actual
|-0.61
|-0.57
|-0.81
|-0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|4.29M
|4.78M
|6.17M
|5.14M
|Revenue Actual
|12.47M
|6.20M
|379.00K
|6.50M
