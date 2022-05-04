Blucora: Q1 Earnings Insights

Blucora BCOR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blucora missed estimated earnings by 16.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $1.27.

Revenue was up $29.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blucora's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.37 1.14 0.96 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.26 1.28 1.04 Revenue Estimate 166.23M 165.88M 252.00M 279.56M Revenue Actual 178.33M 174.17M 254.31M 278.38M

To track all earnings releases for Blucora visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.