Blucora: Q1 Earnings Insights

Blucora BCOR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Blucora missed estimated earnings by 16.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $1.27.
Revenue was up $29.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blucora's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.45
|-0.37
|1.14
|0.96
|EPS Actual
|-0.29
|-0.26
|1.28
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|166.23M
|165.88M
|252.00M
|279.56M
|Revenue Actual
|178.33M
|174.17M
|254.31M
|278.38M
