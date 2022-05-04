Janus Henderson: Q1 Earnings Insights

Janus Henderson Gr JHG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Janus Henderson Gr missed estimated earnings by 13.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.87.
Revenue was down $24.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Janus Henderson Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|0.98
|0.96
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|1.16
|1.16
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|698.39M
|686.77M
|660.59M
|629.02M
|Revenue Actual
|697.20M
|687.40M
|738.40M
|644.00M
To track all earnings releases for Janus Henderson Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.