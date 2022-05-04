Genesis Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Genesis Energy GEL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Genesis Energy beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was up $110.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 3.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genesis Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.04
|0
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.71
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|515.46M
|402.75M
|367.46M
|409.92M
|Revenue Actual
|581.58M
|518.82M
|503.86M
|521.22M
