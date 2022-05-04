Genesis Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Genesis Energy GEL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Genesis Energy beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $110.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 3.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genesis Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.04 0 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.71 -0.32 -0.49 -0.43 Revenue Estimate 515.46M 402.75M 367.46M 409.92M Revenue Actual 581.58M 518.82M 503.86M 521.22M

