Recap: Ducommun Q1 Earnings

Ducommun DCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ducommun beat estimated earnings by 28.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was up $6.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ducommun's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.78 0.64 0.59 EPS Actual 0.79 0.83 0.74 0.58 Revenue Estimate 169.64M 163.80M 158.64M 156.47M Revenue Actual 164.84M 163.23M 160.19M 157.15M

