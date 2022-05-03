Viavi Solutions: Q3 Earnings Insights

Viavi Solutions VIAV reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Viavi Solutions beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $12.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 8.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Viavi Solutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.21
|0.19
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.24
|0.22
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|304.14M
|310.53M
|300.83M
|290.52M
|Revenue Actual
|314.80M
|326.80M
|310.90M
|303.40M
