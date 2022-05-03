Horizon Tech Finance: Q1 Earnings Insights

Horizon Tech Finance HRZN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Horizon Tech Finance missed estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $989.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Horizon Tech Finance's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.33 0.30 0.28 EPS Actual 0.39 0.40 0.31 0.31 Revenue Estimate 16.13M 13.41M 12.75M 11.75M Revenue Actual 16.95M 16.37M 13.49M 13.21M

