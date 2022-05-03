Inspire Medical Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Inspire Medical Systems INSP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Inspire Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 23.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.8.
Revenue was up $29.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inspire Medical Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.44
|-0.61
|-0.64
|-0.65
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.38
|-0.48
|-0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|78.11M
|55.61M
|43.87M
|36.89M
|Revenue Actual
|78.40M
|61.69M
|52.96M
|40.35M
