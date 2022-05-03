Inspire Medical Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Inspire Medical Systems INSP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inspire Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 23.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.8.

Revenue was up $29.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inspire Medical Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.61 -0.64 -0.65 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.38 -0.48 -0.60 Revenue Estimate 78.11M 55.61M 43.87M 36.89M Revenue Actual 78.40M 61.69M 52.96M 40.35M

To track all earnings releases for Inspire Medical Systems visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.