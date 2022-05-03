Hannon Armstrong: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hannon Armstrong HASI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Hannon Armstrong beat estimated earnings by 10.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $5.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 10.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hannon Armstrong's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.41
|0.39
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.41
|0.57
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|27.69M
|26.28M
|23.42M
|24.62M
|Revenue Actual
|30.54M
|26.24M
|25.02M
|25.10M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Hannon Armstrong management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $2.4 and $2.4 per share.
