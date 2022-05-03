Viant Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Viant Technology DSP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 60.87%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was up $2.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 18.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Viant Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.21
|-0.50
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.04
|0.06
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|73.21M
|50.00M
|46.16M
|38.77M
|Revenue Actual
|82.72M
|50.86M
|50.41M
|40.14M
To track all earnings releases for Viant Technology visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings