Recap: Mercury General Q1 Earnings

Mercury General MCY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mercury General missed estimated earnings by 218.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was down $187.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 1.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mercury General's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.80 1.17 1.22 EPS Actual -0.23 0.64 1.13 1.34 Revenue Estimate 994.38M 941.38M 938.52M 932.36M Revenue Actual 994.57M 932.21M 1.02B 993.10M

To track all earnings releases for Mercury General visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.