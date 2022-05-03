Recap: Mercury General Q1 Earnings

Mercury General MCY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Mercury General missed estimated earnings by 218.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was down $187.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 1.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mercury General's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.80
|1.17
|1.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|0.64
|1.13
|1.34
|Revenue Estimate
|994.38M
|941.38M
|938.52M
|932.36M
|Revenue Actual
|994.57M
|932.21M
|1.02B
|993.10M
To track all earnings releases for Mercury General visit their earnings calendar here.
