Recap: Radian Group Q1 Earnings

Radian Group RDN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Radian Group beat estimated earnings by 53.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was down $17.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 3.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Radian Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.71
|0.69
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|0.67
|0.75
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|244.90M
|251.60M
|265.88M
|276.47M
|Revenue Actual
|261.44M
|249.12M
|254.76M
|271.87M
