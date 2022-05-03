Recap: Red Rock Resorts Q1 Earnings

Red Rock Resorts RRR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Red Rock Resorts beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $49.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.13 which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Red Rock Resorts's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.81 0.36 0.26 EPS Actual 1.66 0.93 1.12 1.48 Revenue Estimate 411.08M 416.10M 368.13M 336.12M Revenue Actual 422.35M 414.77M 428.16M 352.62M

