Recap: Red Rock Resorts Q1 Earnings

Red Rock Resorts RRR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Red Rock Resorts beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $49.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.13 which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Red Rock Resorts's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.81
|0.36
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|1.66
|0.93
|1.12
|1.48
|Revenue Estimate
|411.08M
|416.10M
|368.13M
|336.12M
|Revenue Actual
|422.35M
|414.77M
|428.16M
|352.62M
To track all earnings releases for Red Rock Resorts visit their earnings calendar here.
