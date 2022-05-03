Recap: Acadia Healthcare Co Q1 Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Acadia Healthcare Co beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $65.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 6.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Acadia Healthcare Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.72
|0.63
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.72
|0.71
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|588.05M
|590.90M
|560.83M
|545.24M
|Revenue Actual
|593.48M
|587.56M
|582.16M
|551.20M
