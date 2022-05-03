Recap: Acadia Healthcare Co Q1 Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Co beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $65.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 6.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acadia Healthcare Co's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.72 0.63 0.45 EPS Actual 0.81 0.72 0.71 0.47 Revenue Estimate 588.05M 590.90M 560.83M 545.24M Revenue Actual 593.48M 587.56M 582.16M 551.20M

To track all earnings releases for Acadia Healthcare Co visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.