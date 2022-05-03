QQQ
Why Lyft Shares Are Falling After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 3, 2022 4:58 PM | 1 min read

Lyft Inc LYFT shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Lyft said first-quarter revenue increased 44% year-over-year to $875.6 million, beating the $846 million estimate. The company reported a net loss of $(196.9) million, which improved from a net loss of $(427.3) million in the prior-year quarter. 

Adjusted net income totaled $24.6 million versus the adjusted net loss of $(114.1) million the company reported in the first quarter of 2021. Lyft said it ended the quarter with $2.2 billion of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Lyft said it had 17.804 million active riders during the first quarter, which was up from 13.494 million in the prior-year quarter, representing an increase of 31.9% year-over-year. The average revenue per active rider reached $49.18, up 9% year-over-year. 

Outlook: Lyft sees Q2 Sales of $950 million -$1 billion vs. $1.02B estimate (the company said on the conference call)

LYFT Price Action: Lyft is making new 52-week lows on Tuesday.

The stock was down 18.9% in after-hours at $24.96 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Lyft.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas