Watts Water Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Watts Water Technologies WTS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Watts Water Technologies beat estimated earnings by 18.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.37.
Revenue was up $49.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Watts Water Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.33
|1.29
|1.28
|1
|EPS Actual
|1.42
|1.39
|1.48
|1.24
|Revenue Estimate
|455.05M
|433.81M
|425.42M
|386.01M
|Revenue Actual
|473.90M
|455.00M
|467.00M
|413.30M
To track all earnings releases for Watts Water Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
