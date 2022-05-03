Recap: Owens & Minor Q1 Earnings

Owens & Minor OMI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Owens & Minor beat estimated earnings by 17.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $80.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Owens & Minor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.55
|0.97
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.74
|1.06
|1.57
|Revenue Estimate
|2.43B
|2.46B
|2.47B
|2.37B
|Revenue Actual
|2.47B
|2.50B
|2.49B
|2.33B
To track all earnings releases for Owens & Minor visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings