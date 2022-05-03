Rocky Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Rocky Brands RCKY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rocky Brands beat estimated earnings by 2.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.07.
Revenue was up $79.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.91 which was followed by a 26.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rocky Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.95
|1.37
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|1.86
|0.34
|0.99
|1.19
|Revenue Estimate
|163.08M
|151.62M
|125.55M
|71.25M
|Revenue Actual
|169.45M
|125.51M
|131.60M
|87.67M
