Recap: Wrap Technologies Q1 Earnings

Wrap Technologies WRAP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Wrap Technologies missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $57.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wrap Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.16
|-0.13
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.15
|-0.20
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|2.09M
|2.35M
|1.80M
|1.61M
|Revenue Actual
|2.45M
|1.80M
|1.93M
|1.54M
