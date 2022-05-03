Recap: OneSpan Q1 Earnings

OneSpan OSPN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OneSpan beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $1.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 16.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OneSpan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.17
|-0.04
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|0.03
|-0.04
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|55.55M
|51.37M
|52.29M
|49.09M
|Revenue Actual
|59.15M
|52.28M
|52.28M
|50.77M
To track all earnings releases for OneSpan visit their earnings calendar here.
