Hanover Insurance Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hanover Insurance Gr THG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hanover Insurance Gr beat estimated earnings by 8.67%, reporting an EPS of $3.26 versus an estimate of $3.0.
Revenue was up $116.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.93 which was followed by a 4.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hanover Insurance Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.45
|0.92
|2.38
|1.04
|EPS Actual
|3.38
|0.85
|2.85
|1.66
|Revenue Estimate
|1.20B
|1.36B
|1.15B
|1.17B
|Revenue Actual
|1.22B
|1.38B
|1.21B
|1.20B
