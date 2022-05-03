QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Catalent Shares Jump As Investors Cheer Revised, Better Than Expected FY22 Outlook

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2022 2:09 PM | 1 min read
  • Catalent Inc CTLT reported Q3 FY22 sales of $1.27 billion, +21% Y/Y as reported, or 23% in constant currency, edging out analysts' average expectation of $1.22 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.82 last year, surpassed the consensus of $0.94.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $339 million, or a margin of 27%, compared to $274 million (26%) a year ago.
  • Biologics segment sales increased 30% cc to $698 million.
  • Softgel and Oral Technologies segment revenues of $324 million were up 37% cc.
  • The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment's sales were $154 million, a decrease of 8% cc.
  • Clinical Supply Services segment revenues improved 3% cc to $101 million.
  • Guidance: For FY22, Catalent expects revenue of $4.8 billion - $4.9 billion, better than the prior outlook of $4.74 billion - $4.86 billion and the consensus of $4.8 billion.
  • It expects adjusted EBITDA of 1.265 billion - $1.305 billion, compared to $1.25 billion - $1.30 billion expected earlier.
  • The Company forecasts an adjusted net income of $665 million - $705 million, better than the $650 million - $700 million anticipated earlier.
  • Price Action: CTLT shares are up 11.8% at $100.78 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral