Thomson Reuters Beats Q1 Aided By 'Big 3' Segments; Lifts FY22 Guidance

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2022 12:08 PM | 1 min read
  • Thomson Reuters Corp TRI reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $1.67 billion, beating the consensus of $1.66 billion. 
  • Organic revenues increased 7%, driven by recurring revenues and transaction revenues. 
  • The "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates, and Tax & Accounting Professionals) collectively comprised 81% of total revenues and reported organic revenue growth of 7%. Legal Professionals' revenue grew 5% Y/Y to $698 million, Corporates' revenue rose 8% Y/Y to $411 million, and Tax & Accounting Professionals' revenue increased 11% Y/Y to $253 million.
  • Reuters News revenue improved 9% Y/Y to $176 million, and the Global Print revenue was flat Y/Y at $142 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 50 bps to 35.8% due to Change Program costs.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.66 beat the consensus of $0.61.
  • Thomson Reuters generated $275 million in operating cash flow and held $654 million in cash and equivalents. 
  • Dividend: A quarterly dividend per share of $0.445 is payable.
  • Outlook: Thomson Reuters anticipates FY22 revenue growth of 5.5% versus the previous view of 5.0%. It reiterated the FY23 revenue growth outlook of 5.5% - 6.0%.
  • Price Action: TRI shares traded higher by 0.09% at $99.72 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

