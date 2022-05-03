Recap: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Q1 Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was up $16.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.26
|0.17
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.21
|0.03
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|225.00M
|204.57M
|178.10M
|186.40M
|Revenue Actual
|209.96M
|168.64M
|169.91M
|177.63M
To track all earnings releases for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock visit their earnings calendar here.
