Sage Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sage Therapeutics SAGE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sage Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 1.47%, reporting an EPS of $-2.07 versus an estimate of $-2.04.
Revenue was down $1.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sage Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-2.17
|-1.85
|-1.69
|-1.91
|EPS Actual
|-2.12
|-2.21
|-1.83
|-1.64
|Revenue Estimate
|1.97M
|1.96M
|2.01M
|2.00M
|Revenue Actual
|1.64M
|1.44M
|1.64M
|1.58M
