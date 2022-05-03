Unitil: Q1 Earnings Insights

Unitil UTL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Unitil beat estimated earnings by 1.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.33.

Revenue was up $53.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Unitil's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.12 0.17 1.16 EPS Actual 0.93 0 0.18 1.26 Revenue Estimate 123.35M 95.67M 90.64M 145.93M Revenue Actual 139.80M 98.10M 96.60M 138.80M

