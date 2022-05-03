Unitil: Q1 Earnings Insights

Unitil UTL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Unitil beat estimated earnings by 1.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.33.
Revenue was up $53.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Unitil's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|0.12
|0.17
|1.16
|EPS Actual
|0.93
|0
|0.18
|1.26
|Revenue Estimate
|123.35M
|95.67M
|90.64M
|145.93M
|Revenue Actual
|139.80M
|98.10M
|96.60M
|138.80M
