Recap: Rockwell Automation Q2 Earnings

Rockwell Automation ROK reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rockwell Automation missed estimated earnings by 26.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $2.26.
Revenue was up $32.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 0.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rockwell Automation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.92
|2.17
|2.07
|2.16
|EPS Actual
|2.14
|2.33
|2.31
|2.41
|Revenue Estimate
|1.82B
|1.91B
|1.78B
|1.73B
|Revenue Actual
|1.86B
|1.81B
|1.85B
|1.78B
