Recap: Estee Lauder Q3 Earnings

Estee Lauder Cos EL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Estee Lauder Cos beat estimated earnings by 13.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.67.
Revenue was up $381.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 3.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Estee Lauder Cos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.64
|1.69
|0.50
|1.31
|EPS Actual
|3.01
|1.89
|0.78
|1.62
|Revenue Estimate
|5.50B
|4.25B
|3.75B
|3.93B
|Revenue Actual
|5.54B
|4.39B
|3.94B
|3.86B
To track all earnings releases for Estee Lauder Cos visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
