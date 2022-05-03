QQQ
Gartner Registers 16.4% Revenue Growth In Q1 Led By Contract Value; Boosts Buyback

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2022 7:37 AM | 1 min read
  • Gartner, Inc IT reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16.4% year-on-year on an FX-neutral basis to $1.26 billion, beating the consensus of $1.24 billion.
  • Revenues from Research rose 16% Y/Y to $1.14 billion, and Conferences were $10.4 million, down 58.1% Y/Y. Consulting revenue grew 16.6% Y/Y to $116 million.
  • Global Technology Sales Contract Value rose 14.3% Y/Y FX neutral to $3.3 billion. Global Business Sales Contract Value increased 24.4% Y/Y to $0.9 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.33 beat the consensus of $1.75.
  • Gartner generated $168 million in operating cash flow.
  • Share Buyback: The board raised the share buyback authorization by $500 million in April 2022.
  • CEO Gene Hall commented, "Gartner had a strong start to the year, led by contract value growth of 16%, and we are raising our 2022 outlook for Revenue, EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow."
  • Price Action: IT shares closed lower by 0.18% at $290.04 on Monday.

